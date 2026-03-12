Cedric Coward Injury: Ruled out for Thursday
Coward (knee) won't play Thursday against the Mavs.
Coward will sit out Thursday's game, with it being the first of a back-to-back set, but he should return for Friday's meeting with the Pistons. With Coward unavailable, Jahmai Mashack, Javon Small and Rayan Rupert should see an uptick in minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cedric Coward See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 102 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 93 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Guide: Top Streaming Plays & Teams This Week3 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Injury Updates, Under-the-Radar Picks & Weekly Matchups3 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cedric Coward See More