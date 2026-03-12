Cedric Coward headshot

Cedric Coward Injury: Ruled out for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Coward (knee) won't play Thursday against the Mavs.

Coward will sit out Thursday's game, with it being the first of a back-to-back set, but he should return for Friday's meeting with the Pistons. With Coward unavailable, Jahmai Mashack, Javon Small and Rayan Rupert should see an uptick in minutes.

Cedric Coward
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cedric Coward See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cedric Coward See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Guide: Top Streaming Plays & Teams This Week
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Guide: Top Streaming Plays & Teams This Week
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Injury Updates, Under-the-Radar Picks & Weekly Matchups
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Injury Updates, Under-the-Radar Picks & Weekly Matchups
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago