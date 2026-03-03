Cedric Coward Injury: Trending in right direction

Head coach Tuomas Iisalo said that Coward (knee), who is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, is trending toward playing, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.

Coward is on track to shed his questionable tag and return from a seven-game absence due to a right knee sprain. If the rookie first-rounder is cleared to play, fewer minutes would be available for the likes of Walter Clayton, Cam Spencer and Javon Small. Over his last 10 appearances, Coward has averaged 10.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 25.2 minutes per game.