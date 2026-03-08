Cedric Coward Injury: Unlikely to play Monday
Coward is doubtful for Monday's game against the Nets due to right knee injury management.
Coward has appeared in two of the team's last three games, but he appears set to miss Monday's contest as he continues to nurse a knee injury. If he is officially ruled out, more minutes will be available for Walter Clayton, Jahmai Mashack and Cam Spencer.
