Cedric Coward Injury: Unlikely to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Coward (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

It appears as though Coward will miss a seventh consecutive game while recovering from a right knee sprain, and the Grizzlies will likely take things slow with the rookie first-rounder, given that the team is not contending for a spot in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament. Jaylen Wells, Walter Clayton and Rayan Rupert should continue to operate in elevated roles for as long as Coward is sidelined.

