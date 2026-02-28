Cedric Coward Injury: Unlikely to play Sunday
Coward (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Pacers.
It appears as though Coward will miss a seventh consecutive game while recovering from a right knee sprain, and the Grizzlies will likely take things slow with the rookie first-rounder, given that the team is not contending for a spot in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament. Jaylen Wells, Walter Clayton and Rayan Rupert should continue to operate in elevated roles for as long as Coward is sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cedric Coward See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27Yesterday
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in MarchYesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 253 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 253 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cedric Coward See More