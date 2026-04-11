Cedric Coward Injury: Won't play Sunday

Coward (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Houston.

Coward will miss a second straight game due to lower-back soreness. The rookie first-rounder has impressed this season and will finish the 2025-26 campaign averaging 13.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 47.1 percent from the field in 25.8 minutes per game across 62 regular-season appearances (47 starts).