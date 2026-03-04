Cedric Coward Injury: Won't play Wednesday
Coward (knee) is out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Coward will hit the sidelines for the second leg of this back-to-back set, but he should be able to get back out there for Saturday's meeting with the Clippers. With Coward out, expect more minutes for Walter Clayton, Jahmai Mashack and Cam Spencer.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cedric Coward See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 275 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March5 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 275 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 257 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cedric Coward See More