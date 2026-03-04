Cedric Coward headshot

Cedric Coward Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Coward (knee) is out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Coward will hit the sidelines for the second leg of this back-to-back set, but he should be able to get back out there for Saturday's meeting with the Clippers. With Coward out, expect more minutes for Walter Clayton, Jahmai Mashack and Cam Spencer.

Cedric Coward
Memphis Grizzlies
