Cedric Coward headshot

Cedric Coward News: Absent from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 3:11pm

Coward (personal) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

Following a three-game absence for personal reasons, the rookie first-rounder is rejoining the Grizzlies for Wednesday's action. Coward has averaged 13.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 three-pointers in 23.2 minutes per contest his last six games.

Cedric Coward
Memphis Grizzlies
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