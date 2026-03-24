Cedric Coward News: Absent from injury report
Coward (personal) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
Following a three-game absence for personal reasons, the rookie first-rounder is rejoining the Grizzlies for Wednesday's action. Coward has averaged 13.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 three-pointers in 23.2 minutes per contest his last six games.
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