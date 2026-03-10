Cedric Coward News: Back in starting five
Coward is in the Grizzlies' starting lineup against the 76ers on Tuesday.
Coward was cleared to play Tuesday after missing Monday's loss against the Nets due to a knee injury, and the rookie first-rounder will start for Memphis in his return. In his last outing against the Clippers on Saturday, Coward played 22 minutes and finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, one block and two three-pointers (on eight attempts).
