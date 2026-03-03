Cedric Coward headshot

Cedric Coward News: Cleared to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Coward (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Coward will shed his questionable tag and return from a seven-game absence due to a right knee sprain. With the rookie first-rounder back in action, Cam Spencer and Walter Clayton could see fewer minutes. Coward has averaged 10.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 25.2 minutes per game over his last 10 appearances.

Cedric Coward
Memphis Grizzlies
