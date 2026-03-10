Cedric Coward headshot

Cedric Coward News: Double-doubles in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Coward logged 13 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 24 minutes during the Grizzlies' 139-129 loss to the 76ers on Tuesday.

Coward was back in action Tuesday after missing Monday's loss to the Nets due to a lingering knee injury. He was moved back into the starting lineup and made an impact on the boards, tying a career high in rebounds (including seven on offense). Coward will continue to have his minutes monitored while managing his knee injury, but he's shown to be productive even with limited run time.

