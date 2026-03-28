Cedric Coward News: Drops team-high 24 points

Coward contributed 24 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and four steals across 24 minutes during Saturday's 125-124 victory over Chicago.

Coward delivered on both ends of the floor, recording a career-high four steals, while also scoring at least 20 points for just the sixth time. Although his playing time continues to be slightly underwhelming, he has now suited up in three straight games. The fact that a missed game could be just around the corner is worrying, but for now, he should be held in most leagues.