Cedric Coward News: Limited to 12 points

Coward totaled 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), one rebound and four assists across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 123-98 loss to the Spurs.

The Grizzlies had a rough showing in this 25-point loss against a red-hot Spurs team, and the rookie out of Washington State was one of the few Memphis players who had a decent fantasy output. Coward was returning from a three-game absence due to a personal issue, and the rookie continues to find ways to put up points even if he's not turning heads from a fantasy perspective. He has scored in double digits in six of his seven appearances since the beginning of March, averaging 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in that span.