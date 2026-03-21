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Cedric Coward News: Missing Saturday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Coward (personal) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Charlotte.

Coward will miss both games of the Grizzlies' back-to-back set while attending to a personal matter, and his next opportunity to play is Monday against the Hawks. Javon Small figures to stay in Memphis' starting lineup due to Coward's absence.

Cedric Coward
Memphis Grizzlies
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