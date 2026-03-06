Cedric Coward headshot

Cedric Coward News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Coward (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Clippers.

The rookie first-rounder missed Wednesday's loss to Portland -- the second leg of a back-to-back -- due to right knee injury management. However, he's set to return Saturday. His return to the lineup will leave fewer minutes available for the likes of Jahmai Mashack, Javon Small and Rayan Rupert. Coward has appeared in just one outing since the All-Star break, posting 15 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 21 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's loss to Minnesota.

Cedric Coward
Memphis Grizzlies
