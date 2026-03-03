Cedric Coward News: Not starting in return
Coward (knee) won't start against Minnesota on Tuesday.
Coward is available to play following a seven-game absence due to a right knee sprain, though he'll come off the bench and will presumably operate under a minutes restriction. Over his last 10 outings, the rookie first-rounder has averaged 10.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 25.2 minutes per game.
