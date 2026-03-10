Cedric Coward News: Omitted from injury report
Coward (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.
Coward didn't play in Monday's loss in Brooklyn, but he'll be back in action for the second half of Memphis' back-to-back set. He's appeared in only three games since Feb. 6, coming off the bench in his past two outings. With Scotty Pippen (toe) out and Walter Clayton (ankle) questionable, Coward may slide back into the starting lineup for the first time since Feb. 9, but he'll likely still be under a minutes restriction.
