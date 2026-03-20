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Cedric Coward News: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Coward is questionable to play Friday versus the Celtics due to personal reasons.

If Coward sits out Friday's game, Rayan Rupert could get a start and there would be more minutes available for Walter Clayton. Check back for official word on Coward closer to tipoff.

Cedric Coward
Memphis Grizzlies
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