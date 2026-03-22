Cedric Coward headshot

Cedric Coward News: Ruled out for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Coward (personal) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hawks.

Coward will miss a third consecutive contest for personal reasons, and his next opportunity to play will come Wednesday against the Spurs. With the rookie first-rounder remaining sidelined, Javon Small, Walter Clayton and DeJon Jarreau are candidates to see increased minutes.

Cedric Coward
Memphis Grizzlies
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