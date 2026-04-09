Cedric Coward News: Scores 27 in loss to Denver

Coward chipped in 27 points (10-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 136-119 loss to the Nuggets.

Coward has been one of the few bright spots in what has been a lost season for the Grizzlies, and the rookie posted his first game with more than 25 points since he scored 28 against the 76ers on Dec. 30 last year. Coward has been consistent overall and has scored in double digits in all but one of his last 10 appearances, a stretch in which he's averaging 15.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.