Cedric Coward News: Won't play Friday
Coward is out for Friday's game versus Boston due to personal reasons, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
Coward was a late addition to the injury report Friday, and he'll need to step away from the team for at least one contest. The rookie swingman faces a quick turnaround if he wants to rejoin the Grizzlies on Saturday, when they take on the Hornets in Charlotte. His absence Friday vacates a spot in the starting lineup on the wing likely for either Walter Clayton or Rayan Rupert to fill.
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