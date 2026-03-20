Cedric Coward headshot

Cedric Coward News: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Coward is out for Friday's game versus Boston due to personal reasons, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Coward was a late addition to the injury report Friday, and he'll need to step away from the team for at least one contest. The rookie swingman faces a quick turnaround if he wants to rejoin the Grizzlies on Saturday, when they take on the Hornets in Charlotte. His absence Friday vacates a spot in the starting lineup on the wing likely for either Walter Clayton or Rayan Rupert to fill.

Cedric Coward
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cedric Coward See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cedric Coward See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
11 days ago