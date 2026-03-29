Chance McMillian Injury: Dealing with ankle injury

McMillian didn't play in Saturday's 134-116 G League loss to the Texas Legends due to an injured ankle.

McMillian headed to the sidelines after being heavily involved in previous games. However, with Santa Cruz playing no more games this season, the guard could avoid a significant absence, aiming to be ready for the next campaign. His final numbers in the 2025-26 regular season were 17.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 0.8 steals per contest.