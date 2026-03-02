Chance McMillian News: Drops 22 points in G League

McMillian logged 22 points (9-17 FG, 4-11 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal in 33 minutes Sunday during the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 121-100 victory over San Diego.

McMillian reached the 20-point threshold for the first time since Jan. 31 and has been highly aggressive from beyond the arc over his last two matchups. He's 9-for-26 from downtown over this brief stretch, improving his average to 2.8 made triples per game over 18 regular-season matchups.