Chance McMillian News: Leads offense in G League loss

McMillian delivered 30 points (12-29 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 130-100 G League loss to the Cleveland Charge.

McMillian managed to stand out with his scoring numbers despite his struggles from distance in this game. The 30 points set a season-high mark for him and came in his ninth consecutive G League start. However, he failed to make an impact in other areas.