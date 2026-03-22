Chance McMillian News: Records double-double Saturday

McMillian finished with 23 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven boards, 10 assists, one steal and one block in Saturday's G League win over Rio Grande Valley.

McMillian has had some issues shooting the ball of late. Turnovers have also been a problem. However, the 25-year-old posted his second double-double of the campaign Saturday while falling only three rebounds short of a triple-double.