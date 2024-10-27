Fantasy Basketball
Chandler Hutchison headshot

Chandler Hutchison News: Drafted to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 27, 2024

Hutchison was selected by the Nets with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 G League Draft on Saturday.

Hutchison retired from professional basketball in 2022, though it seems the 28-year-old is attempting a comeback. The Boise State product was selected by the Bulls with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, and he averaged 5.4 points and 3.7 rebounds across 17.4 minutes per game in 103 career regular-season appearances with Chicago, Washington and Phoenix.

