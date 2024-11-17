Chandler Hutchison News: Erases two shots

Hutchison tallied six points (3-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), one rebound, one steal and two blocks in 22 minutes during Friday's 110-96 loss to the G League Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Hutchison had an off night on the offensive end after scoring in double figures in two straight entering Friday's matchup. However, he still managed to set a season high in blocks by swatting away a pair of shots. Hutchison has recorded at least one block and one steal in in two consecutive appearances.