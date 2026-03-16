Chaney Johnson headshot

Chaney Johnson News: Flirts with double-double off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Johnson amassed 17 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), nine rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes during Monday's 114-95 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Johnson made a strong impact off the bench, leading the Nets in scoring while finishing one rebound shy of a double-double. The undrafted rookie out of Auburn made his NBA debut March 9 and entered Monday's contest averaging 4.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 17.8 minutes across four appearances.

Chaney Johnson
Brooklyn Nets
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