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Chaney Johnson News: Logd double-double in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Johnson provided 16 points (6-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 136-101 loss to the Raptors.

Johnson got a chance to show his stuff in the final weeks of the season. He logged the first double-double of his career in the final game of the season as he filled in for Nic Claxton (finger). If the Nets shake things up and move Claxton in the offseason, the Auburn product could find himself in a favorable position on the depth chart.

Chaney Johnson
Brooklyn Nets
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