Chaney Johnson News: Logs 27 minutes in loss

Johnson registered 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one block and one steal across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 117-86 loss to the Hornets.

Johnson exceeded 20 minutes for the first time in the past four games, scoring double digits for the fifth time in his young career. With Brooklyn manipulating its rotation on a nightly basis, it's hard to be too excited by this performance. Generally speaking, fantasy managers are better off focusing on other teams when it comes to streaming candidates.