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Chaney Johnson News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 6:27pm

Johnson will start Sunday versus the Wizards, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Nic Claxton (hand) is out, so Johnson will earn his first start of the season. Johnson owns per-36 averages of 13.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

Chaney Johnson
Brooklyn Nets
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