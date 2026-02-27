Chaney Johnson News: Tallies 29 points against Gold

Johnson accrued 29 points (10-12 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and one assist during 28 minutes in Thursday's 119-116 G League loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.

Johnson was sharp in his attempts throughout the game while remaining active on the boards as part of Long Island's second unit. Even in a bench role, he has reached double digits in scoring in most contests, shooting 68.2 percent from the field across his last seven appearances. Moreover, his 29 points Thursday improved his season-high mark in the entire 2025-26 campaign.