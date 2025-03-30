Fantasy Basketball
Charles Bassey headshot

Charles Bassey Injury: Expected to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Bassey (knee) is probable for Sunday's game against the Warriors, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Bassey is expected to suit up for the first time since Feb. 23. However, it's unclear if he'll see any playing time. Bismack Biyombo had been starting at center but didn't see any playing time Saturday, while Jeremy Sochan and Sandro Mamukelashvili split time at center.

Charles Bassey
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
