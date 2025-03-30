Charles Bassey Injury: Expected to play Sunday

Bassey (knee) is probable for Sunday's game against the Warriors, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Bassey is expected to suit up for the first time since Feb. 23. However, it's unclear if he'll see any playing time. Bismack Biyombo had been starting at center but didn't see any playing time Saturday, while Jeremy Sochan and Sandro Mamukelashvili split time at center.