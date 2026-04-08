Charles Bassey Injury: Iffy for Thursday
Bassey (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Bassey is a new addition to the injury report with a left ankle sprain. With Kristaps Porzingis (illness) out, Bassey could see a sizable role if he's cleared to play.
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