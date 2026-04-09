Charles Bassey Injury: Likely to play Thursday
Bassey (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Bassey is expected to play through a sprained left ankle Thursday. With Kristaps Porzingis (illness) out, Bassey is line to take on the No. 2 center gig behind Draymond Green after posting a double-double in 27 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Kings.
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