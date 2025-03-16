Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Charles Bassey headshot

Charles Bassey Injury: Not playing Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Bassey (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Lakers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Bassey hasn't played since Feb. 23 due to an acute-on-chronic bone bruise on his left knee, and his absence will continue Monday. His next chance to play is Wednesday against the Knicks, but Bassey doesn't appear to have a clear timeline for a return, so he can be considered doubtful for that contest.

Charles Bassey
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now