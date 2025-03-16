Charles Bassey Injury: Not playing Monday

Bassey (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Lakers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Bassey hasn't played since Feb. 23 due to an acute-on-chronic bone bruise on his left knee, and his absence will continue Monday. His next chance to play is Wednesday against the Knicks, but Bassey doesn't appear to have a clear timeline for a return, so he can be considered doubtful for that contest.