Charles Bassey Injury: Not suiting up Friday

Bassey (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Kings, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Bassey will miss his sixth consecutive contest while he deals with an acute-on-chronic bone bruise in his left knee. His next chance to feature will come Sunday against Minnesota. The Spurs will lean on a combination of Bismack Biyombo, Jeremy Sochan and Sandro Mamukelashvili at center due to Bassey and Victor Wembanyama (shoulder) being sidelined.