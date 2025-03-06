Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Charles Bassey headshot

Charles Bassey Injury: Not suiting up Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2025 at 5:00pm

Bassey (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Kings, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Bassey will miss his sixth consecutive contest while he deals with an acute-on-chronic bone bruise in his left knee. His next chance to feature will come Sunday against Minnesota. The Spurs will lean on a combination of Bismack Biyombo, Jeremy Sochan and Sandro Mamukelashvili at center due to Bassey and Victor Wembanyama (shoulder) being sidelined.

Charles Bassey
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now