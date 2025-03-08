Charles Bassey Injury: Out for Sunday
Bassey (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.
Bassey will miss a seventh consecutive contest while he deals with an acute-on-chronic bone bruise in his left knee, and he doesn't have a clear timetable for his return. In the meantime, the Spurs will lean on a combination of Bismack Biyombo, Jeremy Sochan and Sandro Mamukelashvili at center. Bassey's next chance to play will come against the Mavericks on Monday.
