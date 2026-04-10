Charles Bassey Injury: Probable to face Kings
Bassey (ankle) is probable to face the Kings on Friday.
Bassey is expected to continue to push through his ankle issue. During Thursday's game against the Lakers, he had 12 points (6-8 FG), 13 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 30 minutes off the bench. However, his role could shrink drastically Friday, as Al Horford (calf) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) are both expected to be available.
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