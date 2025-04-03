Charles Bassey Injury: Questionable vs. Cleveland
Bassey (knee) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Bassey has missed the last two games for the Spurs due to a left knee contusion, but he could return to the floor Friday against Cleveland. However, Bassey doesn't hold much fantasy value, as he averages only 10.6 minutes per game this season for San Antonio.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now