Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Charles Bassey headshot

Charles Bassey Injury: Questionable vs. Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Bassey (knee) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Bassey has missed the last two games for the Spurs due to a left knee contusion, but he could return to the floor Friday against Cleveland. However, Bassey doesn't hold much fantasy value, as he averages only 10.6 minutes per game this season for San Antonio.

Charles Bassey
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now