Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Charles Bassey headshot

Charles Bassey Injury: Remaining out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2025 at 3:40pm

Bassey (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Bassey will miss his 13th consecutive contest due to an acute-on-chronic bone bruise in his left knee. There's no clear timetable for the big man's return, though his next chance to play will come Friday against the Sixers. Bismack Biyombo, Jeremy Sochan and Sandro Mamukelashvili will likely continue to shoulder the workload at center.

Charles Bassey
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now