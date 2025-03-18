Charles Bassey Injury: Remaining out for Wednesday

Bassey (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Bassey will miss his 13th consecutive contest due to an acute-on-chronic bone bruise in his left knee. There's no clear timetable for the big man's return, though his next chance to play will come Friday against the Sixers. Bismack Biyombo, Jeremy Sochan and Sandro Mamukelashvili will likely continue to shoulder the workload at center.