Charles Bassey Injury: Remains out for Wednesday
Bassey (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Bassey will miss his 13th consecutive contest due to an acute-on-chronic bone bruise in his left knee. The big man is without a clear timeline for a return, but his continued absence should pave the way for Bismack Biyombo, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Jeremy Sochan to cover most of the minutes at center.
