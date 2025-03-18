Fantasy Basketball
Charles Bassey headshot

Charles Bassey Injury: Remains out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 11:46am

Bassey (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Bassey will miss his 13th consecutive contest due to an acute-on-chronic bone bruise in his left knee. The big man is without a clear timeline for a return, but his continued absence should pave the way for Bismack Biyombo, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Jeremy Sochan to cover most of the minutes at center.

Charles Bassey
San Antonio Spurs
