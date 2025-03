Bassey (knee) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Pelicans.

Bassey will be sidelined for an 11th consecutive game while he recovers from an acute-on-chronic bone bruise in his left knee. The Spurs haven't offered up a concrete timeline for Bassey's return, so the 24-year-old center could be at risk of missing the entirety of the team's upcoming four-game week.