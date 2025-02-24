Charles Bassey Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday

Bassey (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against New Orleans, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Bassey will miss Tuesday's contest after exiting Sunday's loss to the Pelicans due to a left knee injury that has now been diagnosed as a bone bruise on his left knee. The club will be extremely thin at center with Victor Wembanyama (shoulder) also on the shelf, meaning Bismack Biyombo and Sandro Mamukelashvili are candidates for an increased role.