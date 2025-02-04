Fantasy Basketball
Charles Bassey

Charles Bassey Injury: Suffers knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 2:56pm

Bassey won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Hawks due to a sprained left MCL.

Bassey suffered his injury during Monday's loss to the Grizzlies, per Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News. With the 24-year-old big man sidelined, Sandro Mamukelashvili is San Antonio's only option for a backup center behind Victor Wembanyama. While Bassey's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Charlotte, it wouldn't be surprising for him to miss extended time.

Charles Bassey
San Antonio Spurs

