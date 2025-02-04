Charles Bassey Injury: Suffers knee injury

Bassey won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Hawks due to a sprained left MCL.

Bassey suffered his injury during Monday's loss to the Grizzlies, per Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News. With the 24-year-old big man sidelined, Sandro Mamukelashvili is San Antonio's only option for a backup center behind Victor Wembanyama. While Bassey's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Charlotte, it wouldn't be surprising for him to miss extended time.