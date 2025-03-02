Charles Bassey Injury: Won't go Sunday

Bassey (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Bassey will miss his fourth consecutive contest due to a bone bruise on his left knee. His next chance to play will come Tuesday against Brooklyn. Jeremy Sochan, Bismack Biyombo and Sandro Mamukelashvili are candidates for an uptick in playing time due to Bassey being sidelined.