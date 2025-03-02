Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Charles Bassey headshot

Charles Bassey Injury: Won't go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2025 at 11:38am

Bassey (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Bassey will miss his fourth consecutive contest due to a bone bruise on his left knee. His next chance to play will come Tuesday against Brooklyn. Jeremy Sochan, Bismack Biyombo and Sandro Mamukelashvili are candidates for an uptick in playing time due to Bassey being sidelined.

Charles Bassey
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now