Charles Bassey News: Adds 24 points in G League
Bassey finished with 24 points (9-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block in 31 minutes Sunday during the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 113-104 loss to South Bay.
Bassey paced his team in scoring and recorded a double-double, but it wasn't enough to guide Santa Cruz to a victory. The 25-year-old continues to play at a high level in the G League, as he's collected a double-double in 11 straight games.
Charles Bassey
Free Agent
