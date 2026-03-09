Charles Bassey headshot

Charles Bassey News: Adds 24 points in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Bassey finished with 24 points (9-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block in 31 minutes Sunday during the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 113-104 loss to South Bay.

Bassey paced his team in scoring and recorded a double-double, but it wasn't enough to guide Santa Cruz to a victory. The 25-year-old continues to play at a high level in the G League, as he's collected a double-double in 11 straight games.

Charles Bassey
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charles Bassey See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charles Bassey See More
Top Performers Shine in Las Vegas Summer League Week One
NBA
Top Performers Shine in Las Vegas Summer League Week One
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
238 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Plenty of Options for Week 20
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Plenty of Options for Week 20
Author Image
Alex Rikleen
February 28, 2025
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: The Conundrum that is Joel Embiid
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: The Conundrum that is Joel Embiid
Author Image
Adam King
February 24, 2025
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds for the Stretch Run
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds for the Stretch Run
Author Image
Alex Rikleen
February 21, 2025
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 18 Streaming Targets
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 18 Streaming Targets
Author Image
Adam King
February 21, 2025