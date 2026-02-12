Bassey will join Delaware ahead of Thursday's game against the Long Island Nets and should see extended run in that contest. The fifth-year center is currently signed to a second 10-day contract with the 76ers, but that deal will expire before Philadelphia's next game Feb. 19. As such, Bassey is set to become a free agent in the coming days and will likely be looking to secure a rest-of-season deal with Philadelphia or a contract with another club. Bassey made his lone appearance over the course of his pair of 10-day deals in the 76ers' 138-89 loss to the Knicks on Wednesday, when he posted two points (1-1 FG) and one block in five minutes.