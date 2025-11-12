The Grizzlies signed Bassey on Oct. 27 via a hardship exemption, but with Vince Williams having been cleared to make his season debut by the time the 10-day deal came to an end, the NBA didn't extend another roster exemption to Memphis. As a result, Bassey is back on the open market and is free to sign with another team, though it's possible he explores opportunities overseas if he's unable to secure a new contract in the near future. Between his two appearances with Memphis, Bassey posted seven points (3-8 FG, 1-3 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 30 minutes.