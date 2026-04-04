Charles Bassey News: Back on open market
Bassey became a free agent Saturday after his second 10-day contract with the Celtics expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
The fifth-year center was a depth option for Boston over the course of his pair of 10-day deals, making five appearances while averaging just 2.8 points and 1.2 rebounds in 3.4 minutes. Boston will have the ability to retain Bassey on a rest-of-season deal, though it's unclear if the Celtics intend to do so.
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