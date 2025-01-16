Charles Bassey News: Blocks two shots in loss

Bassey amassed five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 11 minutes during Wednesday's 129-115 loss to the Grizzlies.

Bassey continues to serve as the primary backup behind Victor Wembanyama, recording at least one block for the third straight game. As long as Wembanyama is healthy, Bassey's opportunities are going to be limited. However, it is clear he has moved ahead of Zach Collins in the rotation, meaning should Wembanyama miss any time moving forward, Bassey would be next in line to assume the starting role.